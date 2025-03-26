Jennifer Lopez has reportedly moved on to a new chapter—both personally and geographically—after officially finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer and actress recently purchased a luxurious $18 million property near Los Angeles, according to People Magazine.

After listing the home they once shared, Lopez and Affleck never managed to close a sale. The house, which they bought together during happier times, remains on the market with no confirmed buyers.

Affleck has since broken his silence on the split, telling the press he has "nothing but respect" for Lopez despite their marriage ending. The actor moved out months before the divorce was finalized.

Lopez filed for divorce in August, but the process extended into January due to the complicated nature of dividing their shared assets. Reports from People indicate Lopez had already begun searching for a home as early as April.

At first, Lopez had her eye on a Beverly Hills estate described as "truly exceptional." The quiet, upscale neighborhood included several other celebrity homeowners, but she eventually opted for a different residence.

Affleck, on the other hand, relocated to his own $20.5 million home in Los Angeles back in July. Before purchasing that estate, he stayed in a pricey $100,000-a-month rental in Brentwood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite being publicly listed, the couple's $68 million home has yet to attract a committed buyer. It was originally purchased for $60 million in June 2023.

While Lopez invested time in house hunting during their marriage, sources claim the final choice of home wasn't hers. "The $68 million mansion was Ben's idea," one insider told People.

The source added that Lopez would've preferred a different aesthetic. "She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances." Still, it was described as a "major compromise for her" given her preference for a "romantic, Spanish, European vibe."