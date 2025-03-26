Social media lit up after a hilarious moment from a 2017 episode of 'Celebrity Family Feud' resurfaced, showing Steve Harvey visibly stunned by his stepson's unexpected answer. The scene, which quickly went viral online, featured Harvey's wife, Marjorie, leading the "Harvey Boys" in a friendly face-off against her mother Doris Bridges and the "Harvey Girls."

As the game heated up, Steve posed a cheeky question: "Name a part of a woman that moves when she walks in a sexy way." Without hesitation, Marjorie's son Jason shouted, "Cellulite!"

After the clip resurfaced online, fans praised the family's reactions. "How is nobody talking about mom's reaction?" one user wrote, while another commented, "The marjorie face was epic."

Steve's stunned silence became another fan favorite, with reactions like "Steve's reaction is priceless." Some even defended Jason's blunt honesty, saying, "Aye he ain't wrong tho!"

Others pointed out Jason's resemblance to Marjorie, commenting, "He looks just like his momma."

Marjorie burst out laughing as the audience followed suit. Lori Harvey couldn't contain herself either, and Steve's daughter Brandi shouted, "Good answer, Jason!" in support of her stepbrother's bold move.

Trying to explain himself, Jason chimed in, "I mean there's nothing wrong with cellulite." His comment only added to the humor, making the moment even more unforgettable.

Happy birthday second oldest son Jason Harvey I'm proud of you son pic.twitter.com/9Oa5AuUevj — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 27, 2018

Steve's blended family has been a staple of his public image for years. After marrying Marjorie in 2007, he legally adopted her three children—Morgan, Jason, and Lori.

Earlier in that same episode, Marjorie also turned heads when she answered, "Pool boy," to the question, "Some days I'd be willing to trade my man for a really good what?" Steve's shocked reply: "Get your damn hands off of me! Trade me in for no damn pool boy!"

These genuine moments keep the Harvey family beloved by fans around the world.