Netflix has officially greenlit a live-action "Scooby-Doo" series, marking a significant milestone for the beloved franchise.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that it has ordered eight episodes of the show, which will explore the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang. The series, produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, will be set during the gang's final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears.

"In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a supernatural murder," Netflix wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The show will be helmed by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who will serve as writers and showrunners. Greg Berlanti, known for his work on the Arrowverse and Riverdale, will executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman under the Berlanti Productions banner. Additional executive producers include André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner from Midnight Radio, per Variety.

While casting details have yet to be announced, the series promises to introduce viewers to younger versions of the familiar characters. Alongside Shaggy and Daphne, the show will feature Velma, described as a pragmatic and scientific townie, and Freddy, portrayed as a strange but handsome newcomer.

This live-action adaptation marks a new chapter for the Scooby-Doo franchise, which has spanned over 50 years and includes numerous animated series, theatrical films, and direct-to-video releases. The original cartoon, "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" debuted in 1969

The live-action films include the 2002 movie "Scooby-Doo" and its sequel "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" in 2004, both starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini. These films were commercially successful, though they received mixed reviews.

Additionally, there have been several live-action TV films like "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins" and "Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster," which served as origin stories for the Mystery Inc. gang.