The tragic death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of Yankees legend Brett Gardner, has taken a new turn as investigators look into the circumstances surrounding his sudden passing during a family vacation.

Miller was reported dead on March 21 after falling ill alongside several family members while staying at the $900-per-night Arenas Del Mar beachfront resort.

Initially, Costa Rican authorities attributed his death to "asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning."

However, as per RadarOnline, investigators have since ruled out asphyxia, revealing that there was no obstruction in the teen's airway, prompting further inquiries into whether he may have had an allergic reaction to medication.

The Gardner family announced their heartbreaking loss on Sunday, expressing their devastation over the unexpected death of their beloved son.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," they said in a statement.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

As the investigation unfolds, police from the nearby town of Quepos are questioning resort employees and examining the events leading up to Miller's death.

A licensed doctor was dispatched to assist the family during the emergency, but the hotel has stated that staff are not permitted to provide medication to guests.

Miller's parents have voiced their concerns and frustrations, stating they have "so many questions" regarding their son's demise.

They are awaiting the results of an autopsy, which could take two to three months to complete.

In a statement, Arenas Del Mar expressed its condolences and commitment to cooperating with authorities.

"Our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," the report said. "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate."

As the family seeks closure, they continue to remember Miller as a vibrant young boy whose life ended far too soon.