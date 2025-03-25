The cause of death for Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, has been confirmed as asphyxiation following a possible intoxication from ingesting food.

It was announced by officials from Costa Rica's Judicial Investigative Agency who spoke with NBC News.

As per reports, Miller died unexpectedly on March 21 while on vacation with family. His parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, announced his passing in a statement via New York Yankees' X account on March 23, expressing their sorrow and describing him as a "beloved son and brother."

The couple stated that Miller fell ill during the trip along with several family members.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point," the statement read. "But we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep."

With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many...

Official Autopsy Pending

A toxicology test and official autopsy are currently pending, with results expected to take two to three months, said Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia of the Judicial Investigative Agency.

During this incredibly challenging time, the Gardner family issued a brief statement thanking the public for the support they have received. "We are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," they stated. "Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

The family did not reveal where they were on holiday or further details about the incident. Miller is also survived by his older brother, Hunter.

The New York Yankees organization offered condolences to the Gardner family, stating, "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in times like these."

The baseball community and fans alike continue to mourn the loss of Miller Gardner as tributes pour in from across the nation.