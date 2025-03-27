Marlon Wayans promises a return to form for the upcoming sixth installment in the 'Scary Movie' franchise.

The actor has given new insight into the creative process behind the project, including his intent to take the "gloves off" when it comes to the jokes.

"We got the gloves off. We're going R. We're going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one," Wayans told People.

Wayans wrote the first 'Scary Movie' with his brother, Shawn Wayans. The two also appeared in the first two installments of the franchise in 2000 and 2001.

However, the movies that came after the first two were "missing that flavor" Wayans said of the movies that came after the ones he was involved in. However, he has since promised to bring the heat back.

Since the announcement of the sixth movie, 'Scary Movie' veteran Regina Hall has expressed her interest in reprising her role as Brenda in the movie. However, she would only do so if Anna Faris, who played Cindy, would return as her scene partner.

"I'm just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I'm excited for them," Hall told TV Insider.

"We'll see if Brenda is in this new world. I'm thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun," Hall added.

Wayans had previously announced his return to the 'Scary Movie' franchise, saying: "After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they've been asking for... a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We're looking forward to having fun on the big screen again."

The project is slated to begin shooting this year.