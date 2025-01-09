Marlon Wayans is "thinking spiritually" in his response to the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The Image Award-winning comedian took to Instagram Thursday, January 9 to speak on the fires he deemed a "rebirth." That said, not all the fans took well to the feedback, while many others felt the message was clear.

Wayans — who reportedly lives in a lofty $5.4 million residence in Encino — described the shocking fires as a cleansing, urging fans to focus on "triumph."

"Wow... this image got me thinking spiritually... not sure if it's real or not. Don't care," Wayans, 52, began in his Instagram post. "To all my tribe of friends, family, executives, agents, managers, crew members... this ain't Hollywood burning, it's a rebirth."

"This is rinsing our souls of all the devastation we have endured over the past five years. Covid, strikes, fires, etc. This is the moment we come together as an entertainment community. Through all this tragedy let's focus on triumph. Everything is God. May we all hear him. He is screaming at us... Everything will be okay, even better than before. It's not the end... it's a beginning. Love and prayers to all those affected. I love all of US," the Sextuplets star added.

"To all my friends that have lost their homes I am saddened yet happy that you have your LIVES. These things are replaceable but life is not. Big hugs and love. I find rainbows whenever I'm in storms... some people just find gloom," the 52-year-old concluded.

He also posted another snapshot of a home on fire with a firefighter running with a water hose.

"Thank you to all those that sacrifice in moments like this. LA we will rebuild bigger and better. I hope everyone's loved ones are accounted for and are safe. My prayers are for all of us affected but to the strength of those that risk their lives to protect us," he wrote. "God is good. Let these moments of extreme devastation unite us. ❤️God bless us all in all tragedies may we continue to strive for optimal triumph. Life its self."

Although it hasn't been confirmed that the Hollywood sign has burned, fans in the comment section understood the message loud and clear. "Ppl are gonna take this and go to the moon...the hollywood sign isn't on fire," one fan replied.

"Whether AI or not it's symbolic. Hollywood needs healing," a second responded. "Idk about rebirth [crying emoji] a lot of LA people aren't celebrities who can get their homes back," a third argued. "Matthew 3:11 its right there. The ones from Genesis know what it is," a fourth said, resonating with the spiritual message.

In an effort to spark action, legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis — a self-proclaimed American Red-Cross ambassador — urged fans to get involved during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"If you know anybody on the West Coast or not, the American Red Cross — support them. They will come in and help people. Do anything you can," Curtis urged viewers. "Give blood, donate, whatever you can do," she added.

Jamie Lee Curtis talking about the fire. pic.twitter.com/HxG46w1HkZ — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) January 9, 2025

The Halloween star also donated $1 million to support relief efforts. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Curtis announced the generous donation, saying it came from her Family Foundation.

"My husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," she wrote.

Curtis added that she's been working with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Senator Adam Schiff to ensure the funds are directed where they're most needed, as Variety reported.

Stay in touch with live updates on the Palisades fires here. See current emergency incidents, evacuations, and updates on a map here.