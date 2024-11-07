Actress Regina Hall is thrilled at the idea of reprising her fan-favorite role as Brenda in the upcoming reboot of "Scary Movie."

The 53-year-old detailed the potential return while speaking with 'TV Insider,' revealing that she was informed earlier this year that her fellow fan-favorite co-star, Anna Faris, would only return with her scene partner.

"Anna [Faris] is great," Hall, 53, stated per the media outlet. The star also explained that she's excited that the original creators, the Wayans, are back on the project.

"I'm just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I'm excited for them," the actress said.

"We'll see if Brenda is in this new world. I'm thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun."

Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans took to Instagram just one week ago to make the exciting announcement.

"Last week i said i had a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT to make well here it is," Marlon's post teased. "WE'RE BACK!!!"

"After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they've been asking for... a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We're looking forward to having fun on the big screen again," the producer revealed. The photo featured Marlon standing alongside Scream — the face of the iconic slasher film franchise.

Last month, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenan Ivory Wayans confirmed that they'd revive the film, per 'Vibe,' which was originally released in 2000.

The project is now scheduled to shoot in 2025, with a release through Miramax and Paramount.