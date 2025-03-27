It's not unusual for celebrities to show up in the same designer look—but when Omari Hardwick and Morris Chestnut both rocked a fiery red House of Grey suit, fans instantly launched into a fierce fashion debate.

The matching moment went viral after Fashion Bomb Daily posted side-by-side shots of both actors wearing the vibrant ensemble. What followed was an explosion of comments as fans picked their favorite.

Hardwick wore the suit on March 26 during an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' to promote 'Star Trek: Section 31.' He paired it with a low curly mohawk and unconventional square-toed shoes, making a playful entrance full of dance moves.

Chestnut had previously worn the same outfit on January 5 at the Golden Globes. Styled by @stylistjbolin, he leaned into timeless elegance with classic footwear and a crisp presentation fit for the red carpet.

Online reactions quickly skewed in Chestnut's favor. "Morris ate that up! Omari is not Ghost in real life the swag ain't there," one commenter posted. Another wrote, "No this suit is not tailored properly on Omari. Another unnecessary fumble."

Hardwick's shoes became a talking point. "Who put them shoes on Omari?" someone asked, while another said, "Nah. Ion like them shoes. Where was the stylist from Power???"

Though one supporter said, "I want Omari to have the power suits again," most agreed Chestnut wore it better. One person simply declared, "Chocolate bar won lol."

While both men made a bold statement, the difference in tailoring, styling, and public image tilted the vote. As one fan summed it up: "The tailoring for Omari was lacking... Overall, I think styling, tailoring and Morris' height makes it a better overall look."