Kanye West and Andrew Tate have sealed their friendship by recording a podcast together.

The podcast came up in a lawsuit filed on Thursday by Bri Stern, Tate's then girlfriend who has accused him of sexual assault and abuse, TMZ reported. Reportedly recorded earlier this month in Los Angeles, Stern claims the recording took place on March 11, the night Tate allegedly assaulted her during sex.

Attorney Joseph McBride, who represents Tate, hinted at the collaboration in a March 11 post on X, writing, "Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they've endured for achieving greatness on their own terms."

Photos from that night show Kanye, Andrew, and Tristan Tate together in the studio—the same night Kim Kardashian reportedly pulled North West from the session after Kanye invited the Tate brothers to join.

While video footage has surfaced of the trio in the studio, no clips from the podcast itself have been released. No announcement has been made regarding when the podcast episode will drop, but—given the rapper and influencer's affinity for attracting attention with bold, unfiltered statements—the public is likely to hear more about the conversation upon its release.