​Andrew Tate, a well-known social media figure and former kickboxer, has been accused by his girlfriend, Bri Stern, of a violent assault that allegedly took place on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Stern claims that during a sexual encounter, Tate began choking her, ignoring her pleas to stop, and continued until she nearly lost consciousness.

Photographs obtained by a source reportedly show bruising on Stern's face following the incident.

After the alleged assault, Stern traveled to New York City for work and sought medical attention two days later. According to TMZ, medical documents indicate she was diagnosed with "post-concussive" symptoms.

Stern filed a police report only after Tate left the United States to attend a court hearing in Romania related to his ongoing organized crime case. ​

Stern and Tate began their relationship in June 2024 after meeting in Romania, where she was on a modeling assignment.

According to sources, while Tate had been verbally abusive during their relationship, this incident marks the first time he allegedly became physically violent. ​

BREAKING: Andrew Tate's girlfriend Bri Stern has reportedly filed a sexual assault report, claiming Andrew attacked her on March 11 while they were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.



Multiple Women Accuse Andrew Tate of Sexual Violence in the UK and Romania

This accusation adds to a series of legal challenges facing Tate. In December 2022, he and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in Romania on charges including human trafficking and rape.

Although they have not been convicted, the case remains open due to legal and procedural irregularities. ​

In the United Kingdom, multiple women have come forward with allegations against Tate. In June 2023, a British woman claimed that in 2014, Tate choked her until she lost consciousness during a sexual encounter, NY Post said.

She reported that upon regaining consciousness, Tate was still engaging in intercourse with her, leading her to feel terrified. ​

Another woman, referred to as "Anna," alleged that Tate raped her and sent her disturbing messages about sexual violence.

She reported the incident to Bedfordshire Police in 2014, and although a file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service in 2019, no charges were brought due to insufficient evidence. ​

In February 2023, a former girlfriend accused Tate of strangling her during sex. She recounted an incident where he held her against a wall, slapped her, and called her derogatory names. On another occasion, she claimed to have passed out when he throttled her during sex. ​

Tate has consistently denied these allegations. In a June 2023 interview, he stated, "I know I've never hurt anybody. It's not in my nature to hurt people."