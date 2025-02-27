A Romanian court has ruled in favor of an appeal by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, lifting the seizure of multiple assets linked to the controversial internet personality.

This decision returns ownership of properties, bank accounts, vehicles, and company shares to the Tates, though some assets remain under precautionary seizure, Reuters reported, citing a representative for the brothers.

🚨🇷🇴#BREAKING: DIICOT have just announced that they officially returned 6 supercars belonging to the Tate brothers, 2 companies and 6 properties.



DIICOT have also unfrozen every single bank account that the Tate brothers own in Romania.



THE GREATEST PR RUN EVER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tkfVEDAp42 — Tate News (@TateNews_) February 27, 2025

The court's ruling comes as Tate and his brother leave Romania for the United States following the lifting of their travel ban.

The brothers' attorney, Ioan Gliga, confirmed to CNN that they boarded a private jet Thursday morning en route to Florida. "They no longer have a travel ban... The prosecutor, at the request of the lawyers, modified the content of the obligations previously imposed," Gliga stated.

The Tate brothers, who hold dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, had been barred from leaving Romania after their 2022 arrest on charges of rape, human trafficking, money laundering, and forming an organized crime group. They have denied all allegations.

The decision to lift the travel restrictions has sparked controversy, with some Romanian politicians criticizing the move. Elena Lasconi, a candidate in the upcoming Romanian presidential election, expressed her frustration to CNN, stating, "We cannot accept that Romania's image is tarnished by impunity and defiance. Otherwise, what message are we sending to the world? That anyone with money and influence can get away with it in Romania?"

Additionally, four women in the U.K. who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control released a statement through their lawyer, Matthew Jury, condemning the decision. They said they are "in disbelief and feel re-traumatized" by reports of his departure, adding, "There is now a major risk that the criminal prosecution for his alleged crimes in Romania will not proceed."

Tate's legal troubles remain ongoing, with his next court appearance in Romania scheduled for March 24.