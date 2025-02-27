A Romanian court has ruled in favor of an appeal by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, lifting the seizure of multiple assets linked to the controversial internet personality.

This decision returns ownership of properties, bank accounts, vehicles, and company shares to the Tates, though some assets remain under precautionary seizure, Reuters reported, citing a representative for the brothers.

The court's ruling comes as Tate and his brother leave Romania for the United States following the lifting of their travel ban.

The brothers' attorney, Ioan Gliga, confirmed to CNN that they boarded a private jet Thursday morning en route to Florida. "They no longer have a travel ban... The prosecutor, at the request of the lawyers, modified the content of the obligations previously imposed," Gliga stated.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate addresses the media in the front of his home in Bucharest, August 4, 2023, after a Romanian court lifted a house arrest order on him and his brother who will now be placed under judicial control as they await trial on human trafficking charges. The court said in a written ruling that it "replaces the measure of house arrest with the preventive measure of judicial control, for a period of 60 days, from 4 August 2023 to 2 October 2023". Tate and his brother have to report to police and are not allowed to leave Romania without prior approval. Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

The Tate brothers, who hold dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, had been barred from leaving Romania after their 2022 arrest on charges of rape, human trafficking, money laundering, and forming an organized crime group. They have denied all allegations.

The decision to lift the travel restrictions has sparked controversy, with some Romanian politicians criticizing the move. Elena Lasconi, a candidate in the upcoming Romanian presidential election, expressed her frustration to CNN, stating, "We cannot accept that Romania's image is tarnished by impunity and defiance. Otherwise, what message are we sending to the world? That anyone with money and influence can get away with it in Romania?"

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-L) walk out of the central arrest centre of Bucharest police after three months of pre-trial detention, in Bucharest, on late March 31, 2023. - A Romanian court on March 31, 2023 ordered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother be moved from jail to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape. Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Additionally, four women in the U.K. who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control released a statement through their lawyer, Matthew Jury, condemning the decision. They said they are "in disbelief and feel re-traumatized" by reports of his departure, adding, "There is now a major risk that the criminal prosecution for his alleged crimes in Romania will not proceed."

Tate's legal troubles remain ongoing, with his next court appearance in Romania scheduled for March 24.