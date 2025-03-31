Renowned actor Richard Chamberlain, celebrated for his iconic roles in Shogun and Dr. Kildare, has passed away at the age of 90.

Chamberlain died on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 11:15 p.m. local time in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll, and longtime partner Martin Rabbett.

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now/ He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure," Rabbett said in a statement to Variety.

Chamberlain was widely regarded as the "King of Miniseries" for his starring roles in television blockbusters such as "The Thorn Birds" and "Shogun." His career spanned decades, beginning with his breakout role as Dr. James Kildare in the 1960s NBC medical drama Dr. Kildare. The show catapulted him to stardom, earning him recognition as a teen idol and one of the most popular male stars of the era. He also earned Golden Globe awards and multiple Emmy nominations for these roles.

While his early career focused on television, he later transitioned to more diverse roles in theater and film, including performances in "Hamlet," "The Three Musketeers," and "The Towering Inferno."

Despite his professional success, Chamberlain struggled with personal insecurities tied to his sexuality. Growing up in an era when being gay was stigmatized, he felt compelled to hide this aspect of himself to protect his career as a romantic leading man. In interviews, he revealed that he often deflected questions about marriage and family during his early years in Hollywood. Chamberlain described this period as one of deep self-disapproval, stating that societal pressures made it "impossible" for him to live openly as a gay man.

It wasn't until 2003, at nearly 70 years old, that Chamberlain publicly came out as gay in his memoir "Shattered Love."