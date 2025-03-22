Heavyweight champion George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76, his family announced this week.

Foreman's loved ones took to social media to share the news of his death with his fans.

"Our hearts are broken," the family said in the caption of an Instagram post. "With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones."

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," they continued.

Foreman defeated Jonas Čepulis from the Soviet Union in a 1986 fight, earning him the title of Olympic gold medalist. He waved the American flag within the ring as celebration following his triumph, and has since said that the Olympic gold medal is his most proud achievement, even amongst his other boxing accolades.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected—a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name—for his family," said the family's statement.

Foreman, who turned professional in 1969, was known for fights against other huge names in boxing, including Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier. He won the heavyweight title in 1973 after knocking out Frazier, who had been undefeated prior to that match.

Foreman was then defeated in a 1974 match against Muhammad Ali dubbed "Rumble in the Jungle," which occurred in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He retired in 1977.

He returned to boxing in 1994, defeating an opponent almost two decades younger than him to claim the heavyweight title. This is still considered one of the most monumental comebacks in history.

Following the end of his boxing career, Foreman began a career as an entrepreneur and launched a portable electric grill as a home appliance which he named after himself. The George Foreman Grill aimed to improve the healthiness of food by separating it from oil and fat.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," said his family.