Kenan Thompson is the latest member of the 'Saturday Night Live' crew to express distaste with Morgan Wallen over his abrupt exit on March 29.

The 'SNL' cast member shared that he was not happy with Wallen leaving the show sos suddenly and reveled what he thought of Wallen's "God's country" comment.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way... I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something," Thompson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It's definitely a spike in the norm. We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about?" he added.

Thompson then turned his attention to Wallen's comment the singer made on his Instagram Stories shortly after leaving the show when he wrote "Get me to God's country" in a post from his plane.

"The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite," Thompson shared.

Notably, Thompson is not the first member of the 'SNL' crew to express their thoughts on the Wallen walkout.

One of the show's writers, Josh Patten, mocked Wallen by posting his own take on the "God's country" moment by sharing a picture of a Krispy Kreme truck.

SNL writer Josh Patten responds to Morgan Wallen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xcTaIL9LHn — mike murray (@snlmikemurray) March 30, 2025

While the members of the show have slammed Wallen, many conservatives have come to the defense of the "Just in Case" singer.

The country crooner's appearance on the show was to promote his new music, including a new album that drops in May.