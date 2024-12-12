Morgan Wallen has been sentenced to a week at a DUI education center months after his arrest for tossing a chair from the rooftop of a Nashville bar.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, a Nashville judge sentenced the 31-year-old country star to seven days in the facility, alongside two years of probation -- one year for each of his misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges. Wallen must also pay a $350 fine and additional court fees, People reports.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation," his attorney, Worrick Robinson IV, said in a statement to the outlet.

Wallen pleaded conditionally guilty under judicial diversion, meaning his charges may be dismissed and expunged if he successfully fulfills his probation terms.

The "Sand in My Boots" singer was arrested on April 7 after throwing a chair from the roof of Chief's Bar, a six-story venue in Nashville. The chair fell to street level, leading to charges of three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Following his initial hearing in May, where Wallen waived his right to appear, the case was delayed multiple times, eventually concluding in December. Robinson described the case as "complicated" and noted it required subpoenas and witness testimony.

A source told People shortly after the incident that Wallen hadn't been expected at the bar opening and didn't stay long before the incident occurred.

"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop. Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around," the source said.

Wallen was previously arrested for public intoxication in 2020 when he was kicked out of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk due to disorderly behavior after kicking glass items inside news, outlet WKRN reported. Wallen was given the chance to walk away and avoid charges but he refused and was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

The singer addressed his April arrest in statement to his X account shortly after the incident.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change," he said.

Wallen was recently awarded the title of Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, but did not attend. Had he been sentenced to the maximum amount in the case, he could have faced up to six years in prison.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'