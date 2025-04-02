Tennis superstar Fran Jones' match on April 1 did not go as planned.

Jones was facing off against Argentina's Julia Riera in a match in Colombia when she collapsed on the tennis court. The two tennis players were going head-to-head in the first round of the Colsanitas Cup when she went on to the ball while down in their third set.

However, that is when Jones's health became a problem for continuing the match and she collapsed to the ground while holding her head. Medical personnel arrived to the scene and gave the tennis star treatment before she had to be escorted off the field in a dramatic moment.

Jones was forced to withdraw from the tournament as a result of her health issues and the match was then decided to go to Riera.

Fran Jones collapsed on court in Bogota and had to retire. Really scary to see, my prayers are with her 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P5ktrDf4Ep — Owen (@kostekcanu) April 2, 2025

The cause of Jones' collapse is not yet known at this time. However, the Daily Mail has suggested that the altitude of the city could have caused a problem for the athlete. the tournament is being played in Bogota, which is 2,640 meters above sea level. They note that this distance above sea level has caused health problems for other athletes in the past.

Notably, Jones was born with a medical condition called Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia Syndrome. According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, the diseases is a genetic condition that varies from person to person. But the affected individuals have abnormalities affect their limbs. They note that this condition often affects the middle fingers or toes. In Jones' case, she was born without two fingers three toes because of the condition.

Jones has made a name for herself in the tennis world and has appeared in Wimbledon both in 2021 and 2024. In 2021, she was also featured in the Australian Open.