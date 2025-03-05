Jennifer Hudson was struck in the face by a flying basketball while she attended a professional game and now she is being blamed for it.

On March 4, the singer and her partner, Common, attended the Knicks vs Golden State Warriors game. They sat courtside at the event when Knicks player Miles McBride lost control of the ball and it struck Hudson in the face.

After the ball made contact with Hudson, one sports commentator expressed his concern over her health.

"Protect Jennifer Hudson!" he said.

Hudson was then comforted by both Common and McBride as she died the glasses she was wearing that were knocked from her face.

The moment was captured in a live broadcast and later shared on social media.

However, those on X were not on Hudson's side and blamed her for the incident, saying that she wasn't paying attention and that it was her fault she got hit as a result.

"Always pay attention when sitting courtside," one person commented.

"She wasn't watching the game," another added.

"Watch the game then," another affirmed.

Hudson has yet to comment on the incident. However, this is not her first time attending a basketball game with Common for a date night. In January 2024, the couple attended a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors. Later the same year, they were spotted at a Knicks and Indiana Pacers game.

The couple sparked romance rumors in 2022, but their relationship was only confirmed in 2024. Hudson has since spoken about her relationship with Common and called it "beautiful," according to the New York Post.

Common also spoke about the relationship when he appeared on Hudson's talk show.

"I'm in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life. She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented. I set my standard kind of high because she has to have an EGOT. She had to get her own talk show," he said.