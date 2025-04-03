Steve Harvey is making headlines as he steps into season 27 of "Family Feud" with a striking new appearance that has left fans both impressed and worried.

In an April 1 Instagram post, the comedian showcased a custom brown leather Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria suit, complete with a white shirt, black tie, black shoes, and sunglasses.

The post attracted immediate attention, with his followers giving a reaction between extreme disgust and appreciation.

While many praised his stylish ensemble, with one fan commenting, "Looking sharp Mr. Harvey," others expressed concern about his health.

"He looks sick," one user remarked, while another added, "Nice but...something's off," reflecting a sentiment echoed by several others on social media.

The reactions come in the wake of the recent death of actor Val Kilmer, who passed away at 65 due to pneumonia following a long battle with throat cancer.

Another fan referenced the actor's death, writing to Harvey one half-jokingly, "Crap you better not be next, we just lost Val Kilmer."

However, many fans praised Harvey for her sense of style even if reception was mixed.

Comments such as "That's my uncle looking like freshly made bread" and "Unk out here looking like one of them wax figures" highlighted the lightheartedness surrounding his new image.

Even Harvey has taken to making jokes about his own wax absence from Madame Tussauds, affirming once that "they don't have enough wax for my lips."

His ability to laugh off such topics has endeared him to audiences over the years.

Harvey's Three-Decade Career

Along with his comedic skills, Harvey, 68, has gained notoriety for his iconic look.

He has been frank about his appearance for the better part of his three-decade career.

He recalled his mother's frank words about their family's lack of attractive men, which he used as motivation to refine his style and embrace his signature mustache.

"You not gon' be attractive when you grow up," she told him. "Go in there and look at your daddy."

This loud getup embodies the comedian's evolution from insecurity to confidence.

In recent years, he has become known for his dapper suits and confident demeanor, often making headlines for his stylish outfits on red carpets and television appearances alike.

Harvey continues to remain part of American pop culture as he gears up for the new season of "Family Feud."

His charm and wittiness turned him into a household name and fans are even more interested to see what he introduces into the show this time around.

Aside from his work on television, Harvey has written some books and does some charities.

He frequently uses his platform to inspire others, sharing messages of perseverance and self-love.