Weston Coppola Cage, the 34-year-old son of actor Nicolas Cage, has been granted a two-year mental health diversion program following felony assault charges stemming from an alleged attack on his mother, Christina Fulton.

A Los Angeles judge approved the program on Wednesday, stating that Weston's mental health condition played a significant role in the incident.

During the court hearing, Judge Enrique Monguia ruled that Weston qualified for the diversion program due to an eligible mental health disorder.

"It's obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time," the judge said. The decision allows Weston to receive continued treatment instead of serving time in prison, provided he follows all medical and legal requirements.

If he complies with the program and stays out of trouble, his case may be dismissed in April 2027, DailyMail said.

Weston's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, supported the ruling, stating that Weston had been undergoing intensive inpatient and outpatient care since the April 2024 incident.

"He hasn't felt this good in years. He's in a good head space, about to get married, and has moved away from his previous environment," Goldstein explained.

Nicolas Cage's son was granted a two-year mental health diversion program to resolve two felony assault charges alleging he “snapped” and violently attacked his mother and a friend last year. https://t.co/aa2vbLDeBu — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 2, 2025

Weston Cage Ordered Into Mental Health Program After Violent Incident

Fulton, who was present in court, described the alleged assault in graphic detail. She claimed that on April 28, 2024, she was called to Weston's apartment after hearing that he was "setting his apartment on fire."

Upon arrival, she found him in an unstable state. According to Fulton, Weston became enraged, grabbed her by the hair, and threw her to the ground inside an elevator. She further alleged that he pinned her down with his full body weight and attempted to suffocate her.

"He shoved his thumb in my eye socket. The pain was excruciating. My vision went black," she recalled, adding that she feared for her life.

According to RollingStone, Fulton stated that Weston later attacked his best friend, who was also present, and then returned to assault her further.

"If it wasn't for [the friend] who risked his life to save me, my family would have buried me, and Weston would have gone to prison," she said.

Despite her harrowing testimony, Fulton voiced support for her son's diversion program over prison time but requested an additional inpatient treatment period. "Now I stand here, pleading for one thing: that he gets the help he deserves. Please help my son," she urged.

Under the court's ruling, Weston is prohibited from harassing his alleged victims and possessing any weapons for the next two years. A progress report hearing has been scheduled for July 2025. If he fails to meet the conditions of his program, he could face traditional prosecution.

Weston, who was previously released on a $150,000 bond, entered a not-guilty plea before receiving the mental health diversion ruling.

His father, Nicolas Cage, was initially named in a related civil lawsuit filed by Fulton but was later removed as a defendant. Fulton's lawsuit against Weston for assault and emotional distress remains active.