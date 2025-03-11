Nicolas Cage has been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, which claimed that the actor enabled their son, Weston Coppola Cage, to engage in violent behavior.

According to court documents obtained by People, Fulton's lawyer requested that Cage be removed from the lawsuit, which alleged that he failed to intervene in Weston's mental health crisis that led to an alleged assault in April 2024.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Fulton cannot refile her claims against Cage. However, she is continuing to pursue her case against Weston, who is accused of physically attacking her.

Fulton's legal filing from last month accused Cage of negligence, claiming he enabled Weston's violent behavior and did not provide the necessary psychiatric help for their son.

She alleged that Cage was aware of Weston's history of mental health issues, substance abuse, and violent behavior but failed to act, PageSix said.

Fulton also stated that Cage had consumed alcohol with Weston despite knowing about his son's struggles and had bailed him out of jail on multiple occasions.

Despite the allegations, Cage's representatives responded, calling Fulton's claims "absurd and frivolous." They stated that Weston, now 34, is an adult and that Cage is not responsible for his son's actions.

Cage himself also denied the allegations, asserting that he had no control over Weston's behavior. "Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man," Cage's attorney said in a statement. "Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother."

Nicolas Cage Makes First Public Appearance Since Being Dismissed from Ex's Lawsuit at SXSW for New Film The Surfer https://t.co/y99NBIErHY — People (@people) March 11, 2025

Nicolas Cage Remains Silent on Son Weston's Legal Troubles Amid Assault Case

In April 2024, Weston was reportedly named as a suspect in a battery investigation after an alleged incident at Fulton's Los Angeles home.

She was seen with a black eye days later. Weston was arrested in July 2024, facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Weston later pleaded not guilty to the assault charges and maintained that his mother was the one who needed help.

Fulton shared her heartbreak over suing Weston, stating that she had no other option due to the lack of support from others, including the LAPD.

She claimed she had been "left alone" in dealing with Weston's mental health issues and the subsequent violence.

Fulton has described the alleged assault as arising from a verbal fight that turned physical, and she sustained serious injuries during the encounter.

According to US Magazine, Nicolas Cage, who is currently promoting his new film "The Surfer," has not publicly commented on Weston's legal troubles.

The actor's relationship with Weston has been strained since their separation in December 1990, shortly after Weston's birth.

Cage later married Alice Kim, with whom he had a son, Kal-El. In 2021, he married his current wife, Riko Shibata, and they had a daughter, August, born in 2022.