Kelly Clarkson appeared genuinely puzzled when she learned about Meghan Markle's latest Netflix venture, 'With Love, Meghan,' during a conversation on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' The singer and host, 42, confessed to never hearing of the series as actor Brian Tyree Henry brought it up enthusiastically on air.

Henry, 43, discussed how he and actress Elizabeth Olsen developed a close friendship while filming their upcoming movie 'Panic Carefully,' thanks in part to their mutual love for Markle's lifestyle-focused show.

"Lizzie and I share the bond of watching television that's crazy. And by crazy, we mean stuff that we just really like," Henry said. "So we're in love with 'With Love, Meghan' right now."

"What is that?" Clarkson asked with a confused look on her face.

Henry clarified the premise, referencing Markle's branding shift. "The new Meghan Markle slash Meghan, Duchess of Sussex show where she's also like Martha Stewart now," he said.

He continued, "And she's created these things called flower sprinkles which you apparently can put on anything that you want to eat. So Lizzie and I were like, we need to get in the flower sprinkles game."

Read more: Kelly Clarkson Details Mom Guilt While Co Parenting With Brandon Blackstock

"I would love this show!" Clarkson noted.

"Like, Meghan is onto something that we don't know about!" Henry added.

Henry shared that Olsen gifted him a jar of Markle's "flower sprinkles," part of her As Ever brand, and that the two hope to be guests on the show. "We've started like a flower sprinkles gang. We're also trying to get on the show," he joked.

"Meghan, get him on the show!" Clarkson yelled to the camera.

Afterward, Markle reposted the interview clip on Instagram, writing, "Love this so much! Special delivery coming in hot for you two gems! @briantyreehenry & Lizzie Olsen."