The daughter of Hollywood star Tom Hanks details her troubled childhood in her new memoir The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.

The book, which will be published on April 8, explores her early life, which she says was characterized by "violence" and "deprivation."

Her name was Elizabeth Anne, but everyone called her E.A., and Hanks tells the story of growing up with his mom, Susan Dillingham, a small-time actress who performed under the name Samantha Lewes.

Dillingham died of lung cancer in 2002. E.A. chronicles the physical and emotional abuse she suffered during her formative years in her memoir and the mark it left on her life.

"I am a kid from the First (non-famous) Marriage," E.A. writes in an excerpt provided to People magazine.

"My only memories of my parents shared in the same place at the same time are Colin's high school graduation, and my high school graduation after that."

The separation of Tom Hanks and Susan Dillingham

When Tom Hanks and Susan Dillingham divorced in 1985, E.A. and her brother, the actor Colin Hanks, moved to Sacramento with their mother.

E.A. describes their home life as messy, recalling a backyard that was overrun with dog excrement and a refrigerator often filled with expired food.

"The fridge was empty or filled with expired food most of the time," she writes.

"Her emotional violence turned into physical violence one night, and in the aftermath I moved to Los Angeles."

E.A. remembers the chaos and the love surrounding her in her memoir.

She remembers living in a house with columns and a pool but also struggles with the darker sides of her childhood.

E.A.'s pursuit of self-discovery is also mapped in what she describes as her six-month-long Xits road trip down Interstate 10 in 2019, following a route that she and her mother traveled in the opposite direction when E.A. was a teenager.

This journey gave E.A muse for the memoir.

The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road promises to be a no-holds-barred exploration of family and self-discovery.