When the "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" aired Sunday night, one notable absence was one of the show's favorite sons, Bill Hader.

Hader, who won three Emmys for creating, directing, and starring in the hit HBO series "Barry," was a cast member of "SNL" from 2005 to 2012, from seasons 31 through 38.

It was clear that the beloved "SNL" icon was missed. Hader was absent from the promo clip ahead of the event, in which he wrote messages to the NYC club kid Stefon, whom he has portrayed on the show.

Inside the teaser, gigantic post-it notes with the names of comedy icons who are scheduled to attend the milestone event lined a version of New York City streets. Hader's glaring omission prompted outrage on social media platform X.

I reviewed the SNL special for @TheWrap. I really missed Bill Hader. https://t.co/EyRLcEuKZT — Liam Mathews (@liamaathews) February 17, 2025

how i felt slowly realizing we're not getting a bill hader cameo on snl 50 pic.twitter.com/RSGeU9tIxO — isabella (@spankuv3rymunch) February 17, 2025

Watching the snl special just thought i was gonna see bill hader as Stefon but no it's just another sunday pic.twitter.com/oJSxumOcQP — ★ (@girlonfireq) February 17, 2025

Despite rumors of a disagreement with "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels, a source close to Hader told The US Sun his absence was due to a "long-standing scheduling conflict."

While Hader wasn't present, the special still featured a star-studded cast,t including former "SNL" all-stars and A-listers.

From Classic Cast Members to Hollywood Icons

Chevy Chase, Amy Poehler, Eddie Murphy, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Laraine Newman, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Tracy Morgan, Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kate McKinnon, and Andy Samberg all were in attendance.

Along with the "SNL" mainstays, a number of well-known names popped by late in the game.

Famous familiar faces blended into the mix, including Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson.

One of the most awaited moments was when Kardashian and Davidson reunited at the "SNL" studios. The exes met on the show famously shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch when Kim hosted the show back in 2021.

Fans may have been disappointed that Hader and his iconic character Stefon were absent from the anniversary special. However, the nostalgia-inducing event still provided plenty of chuckles for longtime devotees of the legendary sketch series.