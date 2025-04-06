Comedian Jeff Ross was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to a new ice cream flavor while on tour in California.

On Sunday, April 6, the 59-year-old entertainer shared photos on Instagram from a hospital bed at MarinHealth Medical Center, revealing that his face had swollen up after trying burrata ice cream for the first time.

According to People, the incident happened in Mill Valley, just after Ross wrapped up the opening night of his one-man comedy show, "Take a Banana for the Ride," at the Throckmorton Theatre.

"Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some burrata ice cream at a restaurant down the street," Ross wrote. "It was delicious. Seriously yummy."

What began as a lighthearted indulgence quickly took a serious turn. Ross experienced a sudden and severe allergic reaction, resulting in an unexpected trip to the emergency room—his first encounter with such a medical emergency.

While he later joked about his adventurous eating habits, the incident served as a stark reminder of how unpredictable allergies can be.

Though he didn't say which ingredient caused the reaction, burrata ice cream is made with the creamy Italian cheese and is considered a gourmet dessert. It's not a common flavor and can include ingredients like dairy, herbs, or other toppings that may trigger allergies.

Jeff Ross Cracks Jokes from Hospital Bed After Allergy Scare

Despite the alarming incident, Ross maintained his characteristic sense of humor throughout the ordeal. "Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me lightly," he joked.

"Despite looking like Mickey Rourke at the end of The Wrestler, I will be taking a nap and back on stage here in Mill Valley near San Francisco at 7:30 pm tonight."

Ross's post quickly drew a wave of support and playful banter from friends and fans alike. Among the responses were humorous remarks from fellow entertainers, with one comedian teasing Ross about the swelling and another referencing a classic movie line to keep the mood light.

Ross, often known as the "Roastmaster General," has had a busy year, appearing in "Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year" and the popular podcast series "Kill Tony," DailyMail said.

He also made headlines last year during "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix, where his edgy joke about Patriots owner Robert Kraft prompted Brady to confront him onstage, saying, "Don't say that s--- again."

For now, Jeff Ross is back on his feet — and likely staying away from burrata ice cream.