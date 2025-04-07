Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her decision to get a breast lift after giving birth to seven children.

In a recent episode of her TLC reality show "The Baldwins," the 41-year-old yoga instructor and entrepreneur shared the personal reasons behind her decision to undergo the procedure.

"I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids."

According to JustJared, she mentioned that this marks the first time since having children that she is not currently pregnant or breastfeeding, highlighting her decision to focus on herself after such a long period of dedicating her body to motherhood.

Having married Alec Baldwin in 2012, Hilaria and Alec, 67, are parents to Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Edouardo, 4, Maria, 4, and Ilaria, 2.

After breastfeeding for so many years, Hilaria noticed the significant changes in her body, and it left her feeling disconnected from her previous self.

"It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way," she shared. "It was just to make myself feel OK, and that's OK."

Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Body Changes and Protecting Her Daughters

While Hilaria has always been open about her body and the changes motherhood has brought, she also expressed concern about the message it sends to her children, particularly her daughters.

Hilaria expressed her desire to protect her children from feeling pressured to meet certain beauty standards, especially when it comes to vanity, US Magazine said.

She shared that, having experienced her own struggles with self-doubt and excessive criticism, she wants to shield her daughter Carmen from similar challenges.

Hilaria has always shared candid moments about her body, including her struggles with postpartum changes.

In 2021, she posted a picture on Instagram showing the loose skin on her belly, saying, "Yes, yes, I have loose skin after all my pregnancies."

She also joked about her baby's tummy looking similar to hers, sharing a lighthearted photo of their matching bellies.

In addition to discussing her breast lift, Hilaria has spoken about her experiences navigating family life with Alec, admitting that their 26-year age gap posed challenges early in their relationship.

In a previous episode of "The Baldwins," Hilaria shared that she used to prioritize doing things according to Alec's preferences, which led to feelings of overwhelming anxiety and stress.