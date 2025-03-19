Hilaria Baldwin recently made headlines after she sharply reprimanded her husband, Alec, during an awkward red-carpet interview at Planet Hollywood's reopening in New York City.

The interaction happened while the pair were chatting with "Extra" on the red carpet, particularly about the possibility of a second season for their reality show, "The Baldwins." As Hilaria began to respond to the reporter, Alec interjected with a playful comment, calling their reality show "The Hilaria Show." He then praised her wife, adding that the show was "going to be great" and that she was a "winner." Alec's comment visibly irritated Hilaria, leading her to berate him.

"Oh, my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking. No. When I'm talking, you're not talking," she said, later quipping that her husband's behavior is the reason why they cut him out of the reality show.

"Sorry," Alec was seen muttering.

The tension did not end there. Hilaria continued to discuss their "routine" with their children, which she called "essential." Alec then asked her what the Spanish word for "essential" was, leading to her blasting him again.

"Why are you distracting me?" Hilaria responded. "It's not cute."

Alec tried to make light of the situation, turning to the camera and calling his wife beautiful. However, Hilaria was seen rolling her eyes and later threatened to walk out of the interview. The actor eventually stepped away, and his wife continued the interview.

The incident has fueled speculation about the state of their marriage, with some suggesting that the public spat could be a sign of deeper tension. However, neither Alec nor Hilaria has commented further on the matter.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin first met in February 2011 at the New York City restaurant Pure Food and Wine, where Alec approached her and said, "I must know you," giving her his phone number. The couple started dating shortly after, got engaged in April 2012, and married on June 30, 2012, at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City.

Since then, they have welcomed seven children: Carmen Gabriela (2013), Rafael Thomas (2015), Leonardo Ángel Charles (2016), Romeo Alejandro David (2018), Eduardo Pao Lucas (2020), María Lucía Victoria (2021), and Ilaria Catalina Irena (2022).