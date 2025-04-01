The feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni allegedly emerged during his lead acting and directing role in the movie, "It Ends With Us," from a "misconduct" that occurred on set.

According to THR, a potential court date has been set for May 2026, and until then, both sides are in a legal stalemate. A Discovery+ UK docuseries — set to explore the scandal with insights from legal experts, public relations professionals, and Hollywood insiders — comes as the public watches the drama from afar and wonders what will come of the situation.

Charlotte Reid, VP of commissioning at Warner Bros., said: "We're excited to announce over 50 hours of content, both bringing back and building on some of our well-loved formats, like 'vs,' and introducing new talent and new ideas to our platforms."

Titled "Baldoni vs Lively: A Hollywood Feud," the project will be produced by Optomen for Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland. The six-part Discovery+ series, which bows in June, tracks ITN Productions making its doc "He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni" around the co-stars' legal battle.

It's unclear when the docuseries will make its debut in the US.

Meanwhile, the high-profile nature of the case turned the heads of legal analysts and industry professionals alike. Attorney Dina Doll, who appears in the docuseries "In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni," told ID, streaming on HBO Max, March 31, "My professional opinion [is that] Blake Lively has the stronger case. Because all of Justin Baldoni's arguments about fame and control don't really refute her claim of sexual harassment.

Doll further elaborated, stating, "Those allegations—the improvising of kissing, the describing his genitalia, talking about pornography—regardless of where your workplace is, those seem to be pretty strong basis for a claim of sexual harassment."

Separately, Gregory Doll, a partner at the law firm Doll Amir & Eley, said he thinks the case may not even go to trial. "Ninety-two percent of all civil cases settle, so odds are overwhelmingly that the case will settle," he told PEOPLE. However, he acknowledged that tensions are likely to escalate before any resolution is reached, "It's very nasty, and I think it's going to get nastier."

Baldoni vs. Lively

The "Gossip Girl" star claimed Baldoni behaved inappropriately during the production of the Colleen Hoover adopted novel. When she confronted him about it, she claimed that Baldoni retaliated against her.

The "Jane The Virgin" actor subsequently sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million for defamation and claimed Lively's accusations were fabricated and meant to damage his reputation and career. Lively's claims were "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious," according to an attorney for Baldoni, Bryan Freedman.

She further maintains that Baldoni created a "toxic work environment," and that he reportedly conspired against her in a "smear campaign." Baldoni and his attorneys continue to rebut allegations of workplace harassment that she detailed in a December 2024 report from The New York Times. However, Baldoni has since sued the newspaper for libel, which the publication continues to deny.