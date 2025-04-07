Woody Harrelson almost appeared in the third season of 'The White Lotus,' and is revealing why that never happened.

A new report has surfaced that shed light on why Harrelson turned down a role in the acclaimed HBO show, debunking the claim that it was about money and instead revealed that the actor had plans with his family that conflicted with the show' scheduling.

"I was set to do 'White Lotus' and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision," a statement from Harrelson to the Daily Beast revealed.

Prior to this revelation, The Hollywood Reporter had revealed that Harrelson was up for two roles in 'The White Lotus.' One of the roles he could have appeared in was Walton Goggins' Rick Hatchett as well as Sam Rockwell's Frank. However, the outlet also reported that Harrelson tried to increase his pay before agreeing to do the show. When the actor was told "no," The Hollywood Reporter claimed that he had bailed, promoting speculation that money was at the center of him not appearing on the show.

While Harrelson lost out on his role in 'The white Lotus, he still has several other movies in the works such as two in post-production. Harrelson also has a main role in the show 'The Freak Brothers,' a show that he also serves as an executive producer for.

'The White Lotus' season 3 finale aired on April 6 that resulted in the death of Rick as well as wrapped up the storylines of other characters in the show. However, the third season of the show was not without its controversies. One of the major moments to take over the show was the incest storyline that took place between brothers, Saxon and Lochlan.