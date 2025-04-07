Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson are making headlines after being spotted courtside at a New York Knicks game, adding more fuel to ongoing romance rumors.

The two "Bobby's TripleThreat" stars were seen together at Madison Square Garden on April 6, watching the Knicks play the Phoenix Suns.

Flay, 60, posted a courtside photo to his Instagram Stories the next day with the caption, "Food, service and slams were all first rate!" On April 7, he added, "A great game and a great win last night!" — a clear nod to the Knicks' victory and his night out with Williamson, ENews said.

Though neither has officially confirmed a relationship, the outing comes just weeks after the pair appeared at the No Kid Hungry charity dinner in Los Angeles.

The event, which took place in March, featured both chefs posing for pictures together and celebrating a cause they both support.

Williamson, 46, later posted about the evening, writing, "A night filled with culinary excellence, inspiration, and purpose," while thanking the organization for honoring her as a Chef Champion. The photos included snaps with Flay, which did not go unnoticed by fans.

Flay and Williamson's Bond Grows Beyond the Kitchen

The romance rumors picked up even more after Flay's daughter, Sophie, commented earlier this month that her dad "always has a date" at big events. Sophie, 28, is Flay's only child with ex-wife Kate Connelly.

The duo's growing closeness may also be linked to their time working together. Williamson is a key figure on "Bobby's Triple Threat," where she acts as one of the show's elite "titans" who challenge guest chefs. Their time filming together seems to have extended beyond the kitchen and into real life.

Flay's relationship history has been in the spotlight for years. He has been married three times, most recently to actress Stephanie March.

According to US Magazine, his last known relationship was with writer Christina Pérez, which ended in mid-2024. On a 2024 podcast, Flay said he wasn't sure about marrying again, explaining, "I don't feel like I need to do it again... I'm not having any more kids as far as I know."

Williamson was previously married to restaurateur Nick Roberts, with whom she shares a son. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.

As of now, neither Flay nor Williamson has officially commented on their relationship status.