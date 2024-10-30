Kristin Cavallari revealed on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast that she once turned down celebrity chef Bobby Flay's dinner invitation after he messaged her directly. However, as she explained, the situation was all a big misunderstanding.

Recalling the awkward moment on the podcast, Flay said, "I DMed you and I said to you ... 'I'm going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?'" He laughed as he continued, "And you literally said something to me like, 'I'm already dating somebody.'"

Cavallari, the 'Laguna Beach' alum, shared that her reaction may have been influenced by her feeling burnt out from dating at the time. "Or I was like, 'I'm over dating right now,'" she reflected. Bobby, however, insisted on his version: "No, you said, 'I've already started seeing somebody'! And I said, 'I just want to go to dinner with you,'" he replied, chuckling.

She admitted it was an embarrassing "foot-in-mouth" moment and recognized she shouldn't have immediately assumed Flay's invitation was romantic. "I think the 'take you to dinner' thing is more where it was like, 'Oh, that seems like a date,'" Cavallari added.

Despite the initial misunderstanding, the two ultimately met up and ended up having "the best time" together.

Both Cavallari and Flay are now single. Flay recently parted ways with Christina Pérez after three years, while Cavallari broke up with TikTok star Mark Estes in September, citing differences in their long-term goals. Though Flay has a long history in the public eye, he mentioned on the podcast that he tries to keep his personal life private, explaining, "Other people like to talk about my private life; I don't like to talk about it because the rest of my life is so public, because I've been on television basically my entire adult life."

Flay has been married three times, and Cavallari finalized her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2022.