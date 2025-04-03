A small donut shop in Wilton, Connecticut, is under investigation after actress Blake Lively was seen serving customers with her hair loose.

The incident occurred during her recent visit to Rise Doughnuts, where she helped out a friend who owns the establishment. The actress posted photos and videos of herself working a kitchen mixer on her Instagram Stories.

"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car. This is what my happy place looks like," she wrote in the caption.

In other posts, Lively was seen serving food to customers with her hair dangling all over. She did not tie her hair back or wear a hairnet.

Many social media users hopped on Yelp to leave one-star reviews expressing concerns about the hygiene at the shop. This led Yelp to temporarily disable posting on the shop's page while they investigate whether the recent comments reflected genuine customer experiences.

Other users hopped on online platforms to complain about the potential health code violation posed by the actress's hair. Some also reached out to the Wilton Health Department, prompting the agency to launch an investigation into the donut shop, as first reported by TMZ.

According to Connecticut's adoption of the FDA Food Code, food handlers are required to wear hair restraints, such as hairnets or hats, to prevent contamination of food. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in health code violations, fines, or even suspension of the establishment's operating license.

Under Connecticut's Public Health Code, establishments failing an inspection due to unsanitary conditions may be subject to immediate corrective actions or face license suspension if issues are not resolved within the specified time frame. Fines for violations can range from $50 per infraction for minor repeat offenses to $100 for re-inspection fees.

As of Thursday, it is unclear whether Rise Doughnuts will face fines or violations.