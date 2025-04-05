Candace Owens is urging Blake Lively to end her lawsuit against actor and director Justin Baldoni. The actress should immediately drop out of the legal fight entirely, Owens — who aired her views on her podcast "Candace" — told her listeners while bringing up an alleged incident on the set in 2018.

The outrage was prompted by an old video that recently went viral on social media from Lively's 2018 film "A Simple Favor," where the actress grabbed her co-star Henry Golding in an improvised sexually suggestive way. In the video, director Paul Feig is heard complimenting Lively and her improvised "addition" to the moment, saying, "One of my favorite additions you came up with was you grabbed his nuts, and you really went for it, too."

Lively, apparently unconcerned about how it might come across, continued, "That's always awkward, when you're like, 'Hey nice to meet you! Can I grab your nuts really hard?' Not because I want to, but because I feel like she would."

After using Lively's previous actions as a launching pad for criticism.

The podcast host said, "It seemed perfectly acceptable for Blake Lively to grab her co-star's genitals in 2018, but now, in 2024, she's clutching her pearls."

Owens further said it was hypocritical of Lively to be a "female that defends" herself in a suit now because the actress had once engaged in that kind behavior on the set.

As if publicly feuding with Owens wasn't enough, Lively is also facing legal trouble over Baldoni. Meanwhile, in her amended suit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star, the actress says the events of the last couple of years, especially involving others particular to the film, have been extremely harmful to her career and personal life.

Owens laughed off the lawsuit amendment, sniping at Lively for continuing to face the litigation.

"I don't understand what your problem is with me, other than the fact that I am under your skin," she said, seemingly unfazed by Lively's legal actions. "I'm not going to let go. I'm like a pit bull. I'm onto you."

Further fueling the controversy over her public persona, Lively attracted backlash for her March 2024 trip to a donut shop in Wilton, Connecticut. While employed at the shop, Lively allegedly did not wear a hair tie or net while baking, a violation that prompted a hygiene issue and resulted in a health inspection of the establishment.

Owens said, "Her PR strategy before consisted of listening to her husband... The worst PR plan executed ever was the idea that they should show up to Saturday Night Live's special... She's doing it better than Meghan Markle."

Owens Hits Back After Mentioned in Lively Lawsuit

Owens also reacted to Lively's decision to recently name-check her in the lawsuit. Owens celebrated being cited in a mocking tone, saying, "I made it [and] I can now retire. All the haters out there who doubted me are now asking for forgiveness, and I just want to say thank you to all of you who believed in me."

Owens also sarcastically expressed that Lively has only begun to fight her legal battles. "I'm just telling the truth," she said, still standing by her comments about the "Gossip Girl" star's on-set and off-set demeanor.