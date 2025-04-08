Young Thug says he's making a change after a dedicated fan misunderstood a lyric and got it tattooed in massive font across his back — permanently.

The tattoo, which shows running horses alongside the phrase "Horses don't stop they keep going," was meant to reference Thug's 2016 track 'Digits.' But the real lyric is "Hustlers don't stop, they keep going."

A #YoungThug super fan accidentally got the wrong lyrics from Thug's song "Digits" tattooed on him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dXWiF2j3Fj — VCNN (@VCNEWSNETWORK) April 6, 2025

The mistake got Thug's attention online, and he responded directly on April 7 with a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter): "And that's y I'm talking with more clarity UY SCUTI... dam bro..."

And that's y I'm talking with more clarity UY SCUTI... dam bro... https://t.co/6EGgNHFA0e — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 7, 2025

His post sparked more discussion around 'UY Scuti,' believed to be the name of Thug's next album. The term refers to one of the largest known stars in the galaxy, fitting for an artist often known for thinking big.

Thug recently wiped his Instagram and followed a new account, @uyscutiiiiii, which features a single post: a photo of him courtside at a Miami Heat game alongside Mariah the Scientist, both holding custom jerseys with "UY Scuti" printed on them — a moment widely viewed as part of his upcoming album's rollout.

Producer Metro Boomin has confirmed he's working on the album, extending a long and successful creative partnership with Thug.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby recently revealed that he, Future, and Thug are collaborating on a joint project — an idea reportedly conceived while Thug was still incarcerated.

"Lil Jeff Home"



Metro Boomin teases new collab with Young Thug 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K4nuRsXvM1 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) November 7, 2024

The "UY Scuti" album is expected to release ahead of Thug's scheduled headlining appearance at the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium on July 5, 2025.