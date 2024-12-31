Mariah the Scientist Posts Crying R. Kelly Meme Seemingly Addressing Young Thug Cheating Scandal
Mariah the Scientist has seemingly responded to Young Thug's cheating scandal.
Just before Christmas, Law & Crime's YouTube channel released a video of Young Thug on a phone call with model Leena Sayed in July 2022 when he was behind bars for alleged gang activity.
However, the call — where Sayed, who is married to boxer Devin Haney — told Thug how "No one's like you. I don't like them, I want you," was when Thug was in a relationship with Mariah. Thug and Mariah have been together since 2021.
Now, the "Spread Thin" songstress seemingly reacted to the controversy with a clip of R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King from March 2019 when he was discussing allegations of sexual abuse.
"I need help," R. Kelly began in the clip Mariah the Scientist, 27, posted on her Instagram Story. A screen recording of her post was captured by 'It's Onsite.'
"What kind of help?" King, 70, asked the Chicago, Illinois, native in the clip.
"This is the kind of help I need... I need somebody to help me not have a big heart because my heart is so big! People betray me and I keep forgiving them!" R. Kelly, 57, proclaimed through tears. The post has since been deleted.
Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams II, addressed the leaked call on X, calling Sayed his "twin" and how he has who he wants.
Despite the meme, Thug, 33, reportedly spent Christmas with Mariah, born Mariah Amani Buckles.
The pair matched in green snow pants and black boots while posing for a picture.
The snapshot of the pair showed them getting cozy in Big Bear, California, leading to speculation that the couple is on the mend despite the drama.