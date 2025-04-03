Brian Steele, legal counsel for Young Thug, is forcefully disputing the State of Georgia's latest move to revoke his client's probation.

In a statement issued to 11Alive, Steele said, "This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition."

Steele's remarks came after prosecutors in Fulton County filed a motion on April 2 claiming Williams violated the conditions of his supervised release. The state asserts that his recent actions "demonstrated a blatant disregard" for the law and merit immediate consequences.

According to the court filing, Williams reposted an image of Atlanta Police Investigator Marissa Viverito to X (formerly Twitter), along with the caption, "Biggest liar in the DA office." The judge had previously ordered Viverito's image not be made public. Following the post, Viverito's address and that of her parents were reportedly shared online, and threats were made against her.

The motion argues, "Since sentencing, the Defendant has engaged in conduct that directly threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation."

In a separate post to social media, Williams appeared to respond to the controversy. "I don't make treats to people I'm a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone," he wrote. "I'm all about peace and love."

Williams' 40-year sentence was previously reduced to five years of service and 15 years of probation after his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. His probation terms include fines and behavioral restrictions, including avoiding his old neighborhood and refraining from any gang-related promotion.