"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler has opened up about how deeply Michael B. Jordan was affected by the loss of Chadwick Boseman, the star of Marvel's groundbreaking 2018 film.

Speaking on "The Breakfast Club" radio show, Coogler revealed that among all the cast members, Jordan took Boseman's 2020 death the hardest.

"Out of all of my actors, Chad's death actually hit Mike the hardest," said Coogler, who has worked with Jordan on several films. "Compared to Chad, me and Mike were still kids. Chad was a full-grown man, a Southern gentleman, and a leader."

According to DailyMail, Boseman passed away at 43 after a private four-year fight with colon cancer, a battle he kept secret even from close colleagues. His unexpected death shocked fans and the film community alike.

Jordan, who played the villain Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," continues to honor Boseman's memory. His Instagram profile picture still features a black-and-white photo of them together. After Boseman's passing, Jordan posted a heartfelt message, writing, "I wish we had more time."

Ryan Coogler Calls Chadwick Boseman a Silent Teacher and True Leader

Coogler shared how Boseman led not just by words, but by example. "He was the kind of teacher you didn't even know was teaching," he said. "What he gave me and Michael was patience."

The director also spoke about Boseman's incredible focus during filming. He remembered how Boseman stayed in character even when cameras weren't rolling, using the African accent of T'Challa during studio visits. "Chad never broke action," Coogler explained. "Even now, I ask Mike, 'What would Chad do in this role?'"

Boseman's influence stretched beyond the "Black Panther" set. He inspired Jordan to grow as an actor and a man.

In his tribute, Jordan called Boseman his "big brother" and said he was always learning by watching him. "Everything you've given the world will live on forever," Jordan wrote at the time.

Now, Jordan stars in Coogler's latest film, "Sinners," a supernatural thriller hitting theaters April 18, USA Today said.

He plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in a story set in the 1930s. It marks the eighth collaboration between Jordan and Coogler.

While the Marvel world continues to evolve, Coogler believes there will never be another quite like Boseman. "There won't ever be another Chad," he said. "He may be the most brilliant actor to ever come through Howard."