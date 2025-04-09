Pop icon Britney Spears has ended her tumultuous relationship with her former housekeeper Paul Soliz, marking their second breakup in less than a year.

Sources close to the singer revealed that the split occurred several weeks ago, around Valentine's Day, and those in her inner circle believe the relationship is "over for good this time." It is notable that the couple initially split in July 2024 and briefly reconciled in February this year before the second breakup, TMZ reported.

It was unclear what led to Spears and Soliz to split. Still, sources who spoke to the outlet said the former housekeeper removed all personal items from the pop idol's home in Los Angeles, where they lived together during their relationship. The "Perfume" singer broke up with Soliz in July last year because she felt that he had taken advantage of her lifestyle and used her for clout.

Spears and Soliz, who first met in 2023 when he worked as a housekeeper at her Los Angeles home, began dating in September shortly after her divorce from Sam Asghari. Their relationship sparked widespread attention due to Soliz's criminal past, which included multiple misdemeanor charges such as child endangerment, disturbing the peace, and driving without a license. His most serious offense occurred in December 2020 when he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition. He pleaded no contest to the charges and served 90 days in jail, followed by two years of probation.

Their relationship was marred by several controversies, including a highly publicized altercation at the Chateau Marmont in May 2024. The incident began late at night when the couple reportedly got into a heated argument that turned physical in their hotel room. Spears sustained an injury to her ankle during the confrontation, and witnesses described her as visibly distraught and crying in the hallway.