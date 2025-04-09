Walton Goggins, the Emmy-nominated actor known for his role in "The White Lotus" season three, recently opened up about the deeply personal connection he shares with his character, Rick Hatchett.

In the HBO series, Rick travels to Thailand seeking answers about his father's mysterious past. This journey ultimately leads to tragedy and the loss of his girlfriend, Chelsea (portrayed by Aimee Lou Wood). In a recent interview, Goggins said the storyline mirrored his own life, as he too went to Thailand to seek peace following the suicide of his first wife, Leanne Knights, who died at the age of 37. Knights took her life by jumping from the 17th floor of a building.

Goggins revealed that filming in Thailand brought back painful memories of his 2004 trip to the country, which he undertook shortly after Knight's death.

"I went to Thailand 18 years ago after a trauma in my life, looking for peace, looking for some resolution that was not so dissimilar from what Rick was looking for," he told Vulture. "I was a year into a relationship with my now-wife, and I was as lost as Rick is lost. I had nothing for my partner. I understood, intimately, Rick's frame of mind."

Goggins also said they filmed in locations that he had visited nearly two decades earlier and noted that the experience brought him a sense of closure.

In "The White Lotus," Rick's arc is one of unresolved trauma and fleeting redemption. After discovering that the man he sought revenge against was actually his father, Rick is killed in a shootout alongside his girlfriend, Chelsea.

Goggins has found love again with writer and director Nadia Conners. The two met on a blind date in 2005 and eventually married in August 2011 after six years together. They share a son, Augustus, who was born earlier that same year.