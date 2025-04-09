Sada Baby may have just earned a spot in the mug shot hall of fame, thanks to the unbothered, almost playful expression he wore while being processed this week. The rapper's booking photo has quickly drawn attention online—not just for the charges behind it, but for the bold attitude he displayed.

According to FOX2 Detroit, the Detroit native was taken into custody at Macomb County Jail in Michigan. Authorities say the arrest stems from a drug investigation that began earlier this year following a traffic stop in Shelby Township.

Back in January, officers reportedly pulled over Sada Baby for allegedly driving a vehicle with illegal window tint. Upon stopping him, police say they also discovered he had an active warrant, which led to further inspection.

A search of the car, according to police reports, turned up what they believed to be banned substances. The materials were collected and later submitted for lab testing to confirm whether they were indeed illegal drugs.

Authorities say the results just came in and revealed that the material was narcotics. That finding triggered Sada Baby's formal arrest this week on a drug possession charge.

The rapper is now facing a felony for possessing under 25 grams of a controlled substance. Police have confirmed that the substance in question falls under the classification of narcotic or cocaine.

This latest legal setback comes nearly a year after the rapper revealed he was working to change his lifestyle. In a January 2023 interview, Sada Baby spoke openly about overcoming addiction and financial strain. He said, "I had kicked a $20,000 lean habit."

As of now, Sada Baby remains in custody. His mug shot, meanwhile, is circulating fast—raising eyebrows and sparking conversation about his case, his past, and what's next for the Michigan rapper.