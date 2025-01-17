A grand jury in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, indicted social media influencer Mr. Prada on several charges, including first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The content creator, real name Terryon Thomas, is accused of killing 69-year-old Dr. Nick Abraham, a therapist from Baton Rouge, in September 2024.

The indictment, announced on Thursday, January 16, signifies that the grand jury found sufficient evidence to move forward with the case. If convicted of first-degree murder, the 20-year-old could face the death penalty.

Investigators allege that the crime took place inside Thomas' apartment on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Dr. Abraham was last seen alive entering the residence, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department. Days later, his body was discovered in Tangipahoa Parish, wrapped in a tarp and left on the side of Highway 51.

During a search of Thomas' apartment, law enforcement reportedly found multiple sharp objects, weapons, and significant amounts of Dr. Abraham's blood.

After nearly being apprehended in Baton Rouge, Thomas fled the area but was eventually captured in Dallas, Texas. He remains in custody without bond.

Speculation about Thomas, known for his TikTok account featuring comedic content, began circulating on social media when police released surveillance images of a person of interest. Online communities were quick to connect the images to Thomas, who has over 133K followers on TikTok, sparking widespread discussion.

The big TikTok influencer "Mr. Prada" is currently wanted for investigation for a homicide and Baton Rouge. They saying he offed his therapist



pic.twitter.com/5AmUrdhwJv https://t.co/QkLrDOy8N0 — NATE (@NATERERUN) October 1, 2024

Authorities have not revealed a motive or confirmed whether Thomas and Abraham were acquainted before the murder.

However, online users have suggested a potential connection to allegations against Dr. Abraham from 2015, when he was accused of molesting a child. Despite the viral conversations, Thomas has not made any public statements about the case.

One of Mr. Prada's posts stood out, accusing him of "standing on business" in real life after he uploaded a video "practicing for my mug shot."

"Cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they piss me off too much," he wrote in May 2023.

The investigation continues as Thomas awaits trial.