Sky has announced plans to bring NBC's iconic sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) to the United Kingdom, marking the first official British adaptation of the long-running program.

The new show, titled Saturday Night Live UK, is set to premiere in 2026 and will feature a cast of the "funniest British comedians around" alongside a rotating lineup of celebrity hosts and musical performers. Sky, the broadcaster, has yet to reveal who they are eyeing to join the UK spin-off of the program but noted that the show's original creator and champion, Lorne Michaels, will come on as an executive producer, per a press release.

The British edition will adhere closely to the format that has made SNL a cultural institution in the United States since its debut in 1975. Each episode will be broadcast live from London. The show promises rapid-fire sketches, satirical takes on current events, parody commercials, and musical performances, all delivered with the signature style of its American counterpart.

"For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels," Cecile Frot-Coutaz, chief executive of Sky Studios, said in the statement. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night."

SNL UK arrives as the original American series celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Over its storied history, SNL has launched the careers of comedy legends like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell. It has also garnered more Emmy Awards than any other television program.

While previous attempts at international versions have had mixed success — such as France's short-lived "Le Saturday Night Live" — hopes are high for this ambitious British adaptation.