Joe Jonas stepped in to replace Morgan Wallen in a musical sketch during the March 29 episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Wallen, 31, who served as the musical guest that evening, declined to participate in the pre-taped segment titled "Big Dumb Line," prompting the show to enlist Jonas for the role. The sketch humorously explored New Yorkers' obsession with waiting in long lines for trendy, viral food items.

"[Morgan] was asked but declined, so they got Joe instead," an insider with knowledge of the circumstances told Page Six. "They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more, but no joy."

The segment featured SNL cast members Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman alongside first-time host Mikey Madison. Jonas made a surprise appearance toward the end of the skit, singing an uplifting tune encouraging characters to embrace the experience of waiting in line.

"You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna's wine," Jonas sings.

It was not immediately clear why Wallen refused to do the sketch. However, the insider noted that the 31-year-old country singer was "not super friendly" on set.

Wallen's time on SNL took another unexpected turn during the show's closing moments. Instead of staying onstage for the traditional goodbyes with the cast and crew as credits rolled, Wallen abruptly exited after briefly hugging host Mikey Madison. He shared a photo of a private jet with the caption "Get me to God's country" shortly after the abrupt exit.

It is not the first time Wallen's appearance on SNL was marked with controversy. In October 2020, the singer was supposed to appear on the show. Still, his appearance was canceled after videos surfaced showing Wallen partying maskless and socializing in large groups after an Alabama football game.

He later apologized, acknowledging his actions were irresponsible and expressing regret for jeopardizing the health and safety of others. He was eventually re-invited in December 2020, where he poked fun at the incident in a comedic sketch.