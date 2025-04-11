Netflix has officially announced the cast for its new six-part limited series based on Jane Austen's novel, "Pride and Prejudice."

The streaming giant has secured an impressive cast for its latest literary adaptation, with Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin, BAFTA winner Jack Lowden, and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman. Production is set to begin later this year in the United Kingdom.

Corrin, celebrated for her roles in "The Crown" and "Nosferatu," will portray the witty and independent Elizabeth Bennet. Jack Lowden, known for his acclaimed performance in "Slow Horses," will embody Darcy. Olivia Colman, a veteran actress with accolades from "The Favourite" and "The Crown," will take on the role of Mrs. Bennet, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation promises to remain faithful to Austen's 1813 novel under the creative leadership of Dolly Alderton, best known for her memoir "Everything I Know About Love." Euros Lyn, acclaimed for his work on Netflix's "Heartstopper," will direct the series and join Alderton as an executive producer.

Corrin will also step into an executive producer role for the first time in her career, according to Deadline. Additional producers include Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, Louise Mutter from BBC Studios' "Lookout Point," and Lisa Osborne.

"Pride & Prejudice" is a classic Regency-era novel that explores themes of love, social class, and personal growth. The story centers on Elizabeth Bennet, the intelligent and independent second daughter of the Bennet family, and her evolving relationship with the wealthy yet aloof Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Set in rural England, the plot begins with the arrival of Mr. Bingley at Netherfield Park, stirring hopes among Mrs. Bennet for advantageous marriages for her five daughters. While Bingley quickly forms a connection with Elizabeth's elder sister Jane, Darcy's initial arrogance and disdain for Elizabeth's family create tension between him and Elizabeth.