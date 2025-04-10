HBO has officially renewed "The Last of Us" for a third season, days before the highly anticipated second season premieres on Sunday, April 13.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, though it did not offer any other details about the plot of the third season or how many episodes are expected. The entertainment giant also did not clarify whether Season 3 would be the last in the series. It is, however, worth noting that "The Last of Us" creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin previously said they were thinking of telling the story of the two video games across four seasons.

"Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we're thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil's storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

The second season, which premieres this Sunday, consists of seven episodes. The season will continue the story five years after Joel's controversial decision to save Ellie from a fatal procedure that could have produced a cure for the Cordyceps infection. The duo now resides in a fortified community located in Jackson, Wyoming. Joel and Ellie's relationship is strained, largely due to Joel's deceit about the events at the hospital. Meanwhile, Ellie, now 19, grapples with her growing independence and her budding relationship with Dina. At the same time, Joel struggles with his emotional turmoil, seeking solace in therapy sessions with Jackson's sole psychologist, portrayed by Catherine O'Hara.

Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Joel, while Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie. Joining them are Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel's brother, and Rutina Wesley as Maria, Tommy's wife and a leader in the Jackson community. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina, Ellie's love interest. Jeffrey Wright also joins the cast in an undisclosed role.