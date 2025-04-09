Netflix's psychological crime drama "Adolescence" has achieved a remarkable milestone, climbing to the fourth spot on the streaming platform's list of most popular English-language series.

"Adolescence" debuted on March 13, 2025, on Netflix. Since dropping on the platform, the four-part limited series garnered over 114 million views in just 24 days, surpassing viewership records set by all seasons of "Bridgerton," including Season 1's record of 113 million views.

"Adolescence" is now the fourth most popular English-language series on Netflix, behind "Dahmer: Monster" with 115.6 million, "Stranger Things" Season 4 with 140.7 million views, and "Wednesday" Season 1 with 252.1 million views. It is worth noting that Netflix measures the shows on this list based on 91 days of viewership. This means "Adolescence" could still catch up and dethrone any of the three shows on the list, per Variety.

The series, co-created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, explores the harrowing story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard. The show begins with Jamie's arrest for allegedly stabbing Leonard to death in a northern English town. As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into the chaos of the criminal justice system, the emotional toll on Jamie's family, and the investigation into his motives. Themes such as toxic masculinity, cyberbullying, and the influence of social media are central to the narrative of the show.

Directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence is notable for its innovative production style—each episode was filmed in one continuous shot.

While "Adolescence" feels rooted in reality, it is not based on a single true story. However, co-creators Graham and Thorne noted that the show was inspired by multiple real-life incidents, including news stories about young boys committing violent acts against girls, such as the knife attacks in Liverpool and South London.