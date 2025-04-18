Meghan Markle is back podcasting with a new show, "Confessions of a Female Founder" — but the return is overshadowed by the collapse of her Spotify deal, which sources now say was quietly scrapped due to falling short in listeners and expectations.

The new series debuted last Tuesday and features candid conversations between Meghan and female entrepreneurs. But it's not her first foray into podcasting.

$19 Million Deal Collapsed

In 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry penned a lucrative $19 million content deal with Spotify for their Archewell Audio banner. It was meant to be bright and international and feature varied programming.

The flagship series "Archetypes" debuted in 2022, featuring high-profile guests, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton. Meghan hosted the 12-episode series alone.

But while the initial buzz was promising, the podcast ultimately fizzled out. Spotify eventually announced that the partnership would be done by mid-2023.

At the time, the companies released a joint statement, saying, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

But insiders said the split was anything but amicable. One podcast staff member "needed long-term therapy" after the podcast was canceled, according to the sources, which showed the tricky backstage in creating the show.

The ongoing issues stack up to a lack of audience engagement, per insiders.

Meghan and Spotify had not previously confirmed viewing figures, but the Express alleged that the series failed to attract enough eyes for the platform.

A New Chapter with Lemonada Media

Now partnered with Lemonada Media, Meghan is hoping for a fresh start. "Confessions of a Female Founder" features the Duchess of Sussex in unfiltered conversations with fellow women in business.

The official series description promises "the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business."

In a statement, Meghan said, "I'm so proud of what we're creating and the candid conversations that I'm able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business."

"Through my friendships and relationships, we're able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they're building a business, and that I'm able to tap into as I'm building my own business with As ever."