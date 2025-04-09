Meghan Markle's newly launched lifestyle brand, "As Ever," is once again facing criticism after partnering with an e-commerce company accused of mishandling customer orders and fostering a toxic workplace environment for its employees.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted her brand on April 2, offering products such as wildflower honey, fruit spreads, and edible flower sprinkles. While the launch generated significant buzz and sold out within an hour, it has been overshadowed by controversies linked to its fulfillment partner, Snow Commerce.

The company hired to outsource sales for "As Ever" currently holds a one-star rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the lowest possible rating on the platform. This is largely due to a slew of customer complaints alleging undelivered items, incorrect orders, and poor customer service.

"Horrible business, items shown on website do not represent what will be received. I ordered a sweatshirt/hoodie. There were 2 colors to choose from. What I received was a color that wasn't even offered on the website," one complaint read.

"Placed an order on December 18 and it's January 5 and still not received. Have contacted and they keep telling me it's coming but still not received," another complaint read.

The issues extend beyond customer grievances. Former employees of Snow Commerce have described the workplace as "toxic," citing instances of casual racism and dishonest practices. According to reviews on Glassdoor, workers claimed they were instructed to lie to customers about order mishaps and felt undervalued during their tenure. One former employee also said Snow Commerce was a "very toxic place to work at."

Adding to the controversy, "As Ever" experienced technical glitches during its launch. The website oversold its Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb due to backend system delays, leaving some customers without their purchases despite receiving order confirmations. Markle issued a personal apology via email to affected buyers.