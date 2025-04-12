Meghan Markle arrived at several Manhattan locations on Thursday night in a motorcade with the four-car escort that critics are calling "excessive."

On April 10, the Duchess of Sussex dined at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar in New York City and then headed to the revival of Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre.

Sources told Page Six confirmed that the convoy was made up of three SUVs and an unmarked police vehicle believed to be connected to the NYPD. Inside the unmarked car were two detectives from the NYPD intelligence division.

Some reports claim they were simply decoys — the SUVs that weren't even carrying Markle but were empty SUVs — on her privacy and safety task force. However, the strategy raised eyebrows among photographers and industry professionals who know how A-list celebrity dynamics typically work around the city.

Omg! #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho has 2 decoy cars. She thinks she she’s so popular that she needs decoys!! This just makes me lol! She had zero squadie fans waiting for her! And from what we heard in the court room, they are the ter-ors! pic.twitter.com/kXf2mFEItA — Colleen (@FinnInMinn) April 11, 2025

One paparazzo on the scene told the outlet, "No one gets police escorts — not even A-listers like Rihanna, Beyoncé or Kim Kardashian." They added that even megastars such as Taylor Swift "usually have two cars — her car that she's in and a security car with her team. And if she's going somewhere, she has a separate car on-site with her team already there, but they don't travel together."

However, a different insider disputed that claim, saying escorts aren't entirely out of the question. The source said, "It's something that can be made available based on the threat assessment and the circumstances of where they're going and what they're doing."

A 4 vehicle convoy to go 1.5 miles. Please name one celebrity who pulls this garbage. #MeghanMarkle very clearly believes she’s the most important person in NYC-do former Presidents have 4 vehicle convoys to see a play? Did she require her security to do a sweep of the theater?… pic.twitter.com/A6WkKzOucF — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) April 11, 2025

Past Incidents May Influence Precautions

Security plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the spotlight since they were said to have been involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York in May 2023 alongside Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "The chase lasted more than two hours and involved multiple vehicles chasing the couple's car, "multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

The spokesperson added that "being a public figure should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Meghan went on this recent trip to New York alone, not accompanied by Harry. He was reportedly in Ukraine visiting injured soldiers.