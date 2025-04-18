Though age-gap relationships can often be judged from the outside, these celebrity couples have remained faithful and unwavering in the face of the ages separating them. These seven Hollywood couples have made it work—and silenced the haters in the process—whether through longtime marriages or newer relationships that moved quickly.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: A Power Couple Through the Years

Age Difference: 12 years

Married Since: 2008

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been one of the entertainment world's most enduring couples since they started dating in the early 2000s. Despite a 12-year age gap, they've built a life and brand together, tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2008.

Beyoncé previously told Ellen DeGeneres, "I mean, it's different for everyone. I was really young [when we started dating]. I'm only 27. So I was really young and I feel like it's important for women and men to have their own goals and their own life before they can complete someone else."

The couple, now married for 16 years, have three children together — Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon: A Prayer Answered

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are celebrating 17 years of marriage today!

Age Difference: 12 years

Married Since: 2003

Oscar winner Viola Davis says she was destined to meet her husband, Julius Tennon, while filming "City of Angels" in 1999.

"I said I want a big Black man from the South who's probably been married before. Has kids, because I don't want any pressure in that department," she told Oprah in 2022. "Someone who's maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community. Someone who goes to church and loves God."

Her prayer was answered. The pair wed in 2003 and adopted daughter Genesis in 2011. Tennon has also been attributed many times by Davis as a major support in her career.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: Built to Last

Michael Douglas says it's breaking his heart he can't convince Catherine Zeta Jones to give salted caramel a chance

Age Difference: 25 years

Married Since: 2000

Michael Douglas, 79, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, have been married for 25 years, an impressive feat considering that the two share the same birthday! They got engaged in 1999, married in 2000, and started dating in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival.

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret," Zeta-Jones told The Wall Street Journal in 2021. "The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

The couple has two children together — Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: A Timeless Bond

Ellen DeGeneres reveals her pillow talk with Portia de Rossi

Age Difference: 15 years

Married Since: 2008

Ellen DeGeneres met Portia de Rossi in 2001, but only began dating in 2004. It was then that de Rossi was not yet out publicly, but her chemistry with a stranger was undeniable.

"I remember thinking that she was the coolest, most fascinating, beautiful, funniest person I'd ever met," de Rossi told PEOPLE.

The pair married in August 2008 after four years of dating, and have stayed one of Hollywood's most public same-sex couples ever since.



Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson: Turning Criticism Into Commitment

Sam Taylor-Johnson shares new photos with husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson:

"Summer romance ♥️"



“Summer romance ♥️” pic.twitter.com/kYDyeh7eeD — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2023

Age Difference: 23 years

Married Since: 2012

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was cast in filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson's 2009 feature film about John Lennon, "Nowhere Boy," where the couple met. A year later, the two became engaged, and they wed in 2012.

Though the 23-year age gap caught headlines originally for the couple, Sam says the attention has tapered off.

"At the beginning, [the interest] was quite intense... because he's younger than me, which, you know, we couldn't really fathom the fascination," she said on BBC Radio 4's This Cultural Life. "It's sort of gone away a little bit."

The couple has two daughters together, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, while Aaron is also a stepdad to two children from Sam's previous marriage.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart: Quiet Strength

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart for the Cannes Film Festival. 🤍

Age Difference: 20 years

Married Since: 2010

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart met at the 2002 Golden Globes and began dating shortly afterward. At the time, Ford was still legally married, but his divorce was finalized in 2004.

The couple wed in 2010 after eight years together. Ford later adopted Flockhart's son, Liam, whom she had adopted before meeting him. Their relationship, while low-key, has lasted through two decades of Hollywood changes and personal growth.



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham: Chemistry That Clicked

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham at the #GoldenGlobes

Age Difference: 20 years

Together Since: 2009

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham met at a London party , which led to their 14-year relationship.

"It was instant chemistry," she recalled during an Instagram Q&A. The couple became engaged in 2016 and now share two children—Jack Oscar, 6, and Isabella James, 2.

When Glamour asked her about the attractiveness of an older partner, she said, "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time. We have a connection that has nothing to do with age."